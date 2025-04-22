At the school in Buenos Aires where he started his religious journey at the young age of 5, the nuns remember the boy who would later become Pope Francis as "mischievous."

A boisterous child, he played football with his friends in the courtyard, and sprinted up and down the marble stairs.

"They say he was rather mischievous," recounted Teresa Rovira, a teacher at the Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia kindergarten where then-Jorge Bergoglio enrolled in the early 1940s.