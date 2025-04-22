The number of women opting for epidurals during childbirth is on the rise in Japan, with Tokyo even kickstarting a subsidy program from this fiscal year. However, there is a notable disparity in availability around the nation, with new data showing that in some prefectures, there has not been a single case of an epidural-assisted birth. The cost of an epidural, which is not covered by national health insurance, could also prove to be a barrier for some women, while sudden increased demand for epidurals might exacerbate an anesthesiologist shortage the nation is already facing.

According to numbers the Japan Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (JAOG) released earlier this month, out of the total 721,000 childbirths reported in 2024, 13.8% involved the use of an epidural, which provides pain relief during labor via the use of local anesthesia. This is a significant increase compared to six years ago, in 2018, when the rate was 5.2%.

The increase, however, is mainly centered in metropolitan areas, with Tokyo surpassing the 30% mark in 2024 and prefectures like Chiba, Kanagawa and Kumamoto close behind at nearly 25%.