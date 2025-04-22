Amid an increasing number of fraud cases, the government is looking to introduce a new method of investigation by allowing police to set up bank accounts under a false name to track the movement of funds obtained by fraudsters.

Following a Cabinet meeting on crime prevention on Tuesday morning, the government announced plans to revise the emergency prevention measures against social media fraud formulated last year to incorporate new steps that would include the use of such bank accounts.

In many cases of elaborate fraud schemes, the bank accounts used by scammers to move funds are those belonging to people who had sold them online for a quick buck. The law currently makes it impossible to set up a bank account under the name of someone else.