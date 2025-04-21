Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of violating an Easter truce as U.S. President Donald Trump surprisingly announced that the war rivals could make a "deal" this week.

The 30-hour truce from Saturday, announced by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, had been meant to mark the religious holiday. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had carried out hundreds of front line attacks.

"The Ukrainian army is acting and will continue to act in an absolutely mirror image" of Russia," he warned.