Fourteen years after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, disaster public housing complexes are seeing more residents who are older and people who weren’t hit by the disaster moving in.

Residents in such housing complexes in Sendai are working with volunteers to run a children’s cafeteria and organize other events to provide opportunities for people of different generations to strengthen ties within their community.

One day in mid-February, at the Tsubamesawa public housing complex in Sendai’s Miyagino Ward comprising some 50 households, an older woman welcomed Yumi Watanabe, the head of the residents’ association who was visiting her.