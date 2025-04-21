The Chugoku Yamanami Highway, which connects Onomichi in Hiroshima Prefecture to Matsue in Shimane Prefecture, has played a crucial role in regional development since its full opening on March 22, 2015.

With 80% of it toll-free, the 137-kilometer highway running north-south through the Chugoku Mountains is expected to further enhance logistics and tourism along its route.

At Mirasaka Industrial Park in Miyoshi, Hiroshima Prefecture, about 7 km southeast of the Miyoshi-Higashi Junction/Interchange on the Yamanami highway, there is a logistics center belonging to Shinsei, a company based in Fukushima Prefecture that develops and sells agricultural materials.