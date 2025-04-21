Greater military influence in government, reporters under threat and a stuttering economy — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's first six months in power have triggered alarm bells for activists worried about a return to the country's authoritarian roots.
Last month, Indonesia's parliament amended a law allowing active-duty military personnel to work in 14 state institutions — up from 10 — including the attorney general's office, which rights groups say could weaken legal checks on military abuse.
The decision has critics anxious that the world's third-largest democracy could hark back to the days of dictator Suharto, who ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.