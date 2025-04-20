Manila –

Philippines election hopefuls like mayoral candidate Kerwin Espinosa have to ask themselves whether the job is worth taking a bullet.

The country's elections commission, Comelec, recorded 46 acts of political violence between January 12 and April 11, including the shooting of Espinosa.

At a rally this month, someone from the crowd fired a bullet that went through his chest and exited his arm, leaving him bleeding but alive.