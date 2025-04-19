Ukraine imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies on Friday claiming they were involved in production of advanced Iskander missiles, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that China had been supplying weapons to Russia.

China's Foreign Ministry earlier on Friday dismissed Zelenskyy's accusation as groundless. While maintaining close economic ties with Russia during Moscow's three-year war in Ukraine, China has sought to project an image of neutrality and denies any involvement in the war.

Zelenskyy's administration on Friday published an updated list of sanctioned entities. The list, which also includes Russian companies, named Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology, Rui Jin Machinery and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining, all described as registered in China.