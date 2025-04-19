The White House on Friday unveiled a revamped COVID-19 website that promoted the contentious theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese laboratory, framing it as the pandemic's "true origins."

The Covid.gov website, previously focused on promoting vaccine and testing information, now includes a full-length image of President Donald Trump and criticizes the pandemic policies implemented under former President Joe Biden.

The site also targets Anthony Fauci, Biden's former chief medical adviser, for advancing what it calls the "preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally."