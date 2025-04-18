U.S. President Donald Trump's top envoys met with European powers and Ukraine in Paris on Thursday to push efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a U.S. peace framework received an "encouraging reception."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office called the talks constructive and positive, while Trump said Ukraine and the U.S. could sign a minerals and economic cooperation deal he has cast as repayment for military aid as soon as next week.

Rubio also held a parallel phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in which the State Department said he again conveyed Trump's desire to end the war.