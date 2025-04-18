U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said Washington needed to decide soon if a Ukraine truce was feasible, as he left Paris following meetings with European officials.

"We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on," he told reporters at the Le Bourget airport.

"If it is, we're in. If it's not, then ... we have other priorities to focus on as well."