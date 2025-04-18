The Upper House passed a revised bill on Friday allowing authorities to restrict welfare facility visits for parents suspected of abusing their child.

The revision to the child welfare law is intended to protect children in cases where contact with their parents is considered likely to cause emotional or physical harm. The changes are scheduled to take effect in October.

Under the current law, parents can be barred from seeing or contacting their child in temporary custody if they are deemed abusive. In some cases, visitations can also be restricted when abuse is only suspected, but the process tends to take more time.