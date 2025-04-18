Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Friday poured cold water on the possibility of renegotiating a cost-sharing agreement for hosting American troops in Japan before its expiration in 2027, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly demanded that Tokyo pay more for their stationing during tariffs-focused negotiations.

Asked about the so-called host nation support, Nakatani told a news conference that spending “is appropriately shared between the Japanese and U.S. governments based on mutual agreement, with a set time frame.”

“The expenses for the current fiscal year have already been agreed upon and paid up until now by both countries,” he said. “So, since we are currently within the agreed period, there is no reason for us to make any changes at this time.”