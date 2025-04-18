New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass arrived in Tokyo on Friday, aiming to work closely to rein in China's military and economic ambitions while expressing “extreme optimism" that a trade deal will be reached with Tokyo after Washington slapped a number of tariffs on its top Asian ally.

Pushing back against Beijing’s “predatory habits,” not only in terms of lending but also “trade circumventing,” will be one of the key areas where Washington aims to deepen cooperation, the diplomat said shortly after landing with his wife, Mary, at Haneda Airport.