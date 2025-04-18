New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass arrived in Tokyo on Friday, aiming to work closely to rein in China's military and economic ambitions while expressing “extreme optimism" that a trade deal will be reached with Tokyo after Washington slapped a number of tariffs on its top Asian ally.
Pushing back against Beijing’s “predatory habits,” not only in terms of lending but also “trade circumventing,” will be one of the key areas where Washington aims to deepen cooperation, the diplomat said shortly after landing with his wife, Mary, at Haneda Airport.
The remarks come amid media reports that the administration of his boss, President Donald Trump, plans to use ongoing tariff negotiations to pressure U.S. trading partners to limit Beijing’s involvement in their economies in exchange for trade concessions.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.