A government advisory panel will start discussions Monday to review the country's retrial system for criminal cases in which guilty verdicts have become final, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said Friday.

The Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, will hold the first subcommittee meeting on the matter Monday.

The minister also announced the 14 members of the subcommittee, including former judge Hiroaki Murayama, who decided to start the retrial of Iwao Hakamata that led to his acquittal for the 1966 murder of a family in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.