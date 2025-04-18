The ruling Liberal Democratic Party reportedly approved a government proposal on Thursday that could require telecommunications companies to retain users’ communication histories in an effort to combat a sharp rise in fraud through social media.

The proposal, presented at the meeting of the LDP’s special committee on cybercrime, calls for a legal framework that would obligate telecom operators to store communication records for a fixed period, NHK said. The move is aimed at strengthening police investigations, which are often hampered by inconsistent data retention practices across providers.

The LDP’s move adds political momentum to a broader fraud prevention strategy that the government is expected to formalize in the coming weeks. A Cabinet meeting to revise the current anti-fraud framework is anticipated as early as next week.