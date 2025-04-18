The Osaka High Court overturned a lower court ruling on Thursday, judging that the government should pay about ¥6 million to the bereaved family of a man who suffered from pneumoconiosis after working in an asbestos factory.

Pneumoconiosis is a type of lung disease caused by inhaling dust particles.

Presiding Judge Motoko Miki rejected the Osaka District Court ruling and ordered the government to pay the full compensation the plaintiffs requested.