A Japanese record company is facing a backlash after announcing it would release a CD by a deceased singer that will include nude photographs of her taken privately.

The governor of Kumamoto Prefecture, where the singer, Aki Yashiro, was from, slammed the decision as an "unforgiveable" act in a blog post published Wednesday.

The CD is due to be released on Monday by the record company, which has announced that the product will feature two nude photos of Yashiro, who died in 2023 at age 73, as a "bonus feature."