Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek is a "profound threat” to U.S. national security, a bipartisan House committee said Wednesday, urging Nvidia to hand over information on sales of chips that the startup may have used to develop its breakthrough chatbot model.

The House Select Committee on China alleged in a report Wednesday that DeepSeek’s ties to Chinese government interests "are significant,” citing corporate filings obtained by the panel. Lawmakers claimed that DeepSeek’s founder, Liang Wenfeng, controls the firm alongside the High-Flyer Quant hedge fund in an "integrated ecosystem” linked to state-linked hardware distributors and Chinese research institute Zhejiang Lab.

"Although it presents itself as just another AI chatbot, offering users a way to generate text and answer questions, closer inspection reveals that the app siphons data back to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), creates security vulnerabilities for its users, and relies on a model that covertly censors and manipulates information pursuant to Chinese law,” the report states.