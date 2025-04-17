Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to visit Vietnam and the Philippines for four days from April 27 for talks on security cooperation.

The trip comes at a time when China is cozying up to Southeast Asian countries, amid growing distrust of the United States in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently visited Vietnam and Malaysia, but Japan is hoping to counter Beijing through stronger cooperation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In Vietnam, Ishiba is set to meet with To Lam, general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, and other top officials to tell them that Tokyo plans to make the country eligible for its official security assistance framework for providing defense equipment free of charge to like-minded countries.

The Japanese leader hopes to draw up a memorandum containing the details of future cooperation with Vietnam by next March. He will also visit Vietnam Japan University, established in Hanoi by the two countries as a joint national project.

In the Philippines, Ishiba will hold talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aiming to reach an agreement on starting discussions for forming a military intelligence-sharing pact between the two countries, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.

They are also expected to agree to begin negotiations on an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that will allow for the mutual supply of ammunition and fuel.

Ishiba is also considering meeting with stateless people born to Japanese nationals and left in the Philippines after World War II to convey Tokyo's support for them acquiring Japanese nationality.

Ishiba, who attaches great importance to relations with ASEAN, visited Malaysia and Indonesia in January.