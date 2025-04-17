The Environment Ministry is urging people to dispose of lithium-ion batteries properly as they can catch fire when mixed with other waste under certain conditions.

Following reports across the country of lithium-ion batteries catching fire after being disposed of with other garbage, the ministry issued a notice to local governments on Tuesday requesting the thorough separation and collection of such batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are light and long-lasting, and are used in a variety of electronic products, such as power banks and e-cigarettes. When hit with a strong impact or exposed to rain, however, the batteries are prone to igniting.

The ministry last month partially revised its guidelines for the disposal of general waste, saying that it is desirable for municipalities to separately collect disposed lithium-ion batteries.

The notice reflects the guideline change and gives examples on setting up collection boxes and establishing waste stations where people can bring their batteries to throw away. It also called for measures to warn residents against mixing their waste with batteries, and to store deformed batteries in fire-resistant containers after they are collected.

A ministry survey for fiscal 2023 found 21,751 cases of ignition and smoke caused by lithium-ion batteries, a record high after increases since fiscal 2019.

As of fiscal 2023, about 75% of all municipalities across the country were implementing separate collection for the batteries.

The ministry also aims to promote resource recycling in the country by extracting metals from used batteries.