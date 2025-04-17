Aichi Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a body that may be that of a missing teen.

Takaya Fujii, an unemployed resident of the city of Toyota, is suspected of abandoning the body of undetermined sex that was found on Wednesday night in a car left on a street in the city of Ichinomiya.

Fujii has admitted to the allegation of abandoning the body while hinting at committing murder, according to the police.

The body is believed to be that of a person in her teens from Gifu Prefecture who has been missing since around mid-August last year.

The Aichi police have set up an investigation headquarters in Ichinomiya to identify the body and investigate the circumstances of the person's death.

Fujii is believed to have abandoned the body in the car in Ichinomiya sometime between mid-August last year and Wednesday.

There were no visible injuries on the body, sources said, adding that some time has passed since death.

The car was registered in the name of a relative of Fujii.

The Aichi police found the body after receiving a tip from Gifu police about the vehicle left on a street.