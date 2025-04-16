Four Russian journalists were sentenced by a Moscow court to 5-1/2 years each in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of working for the banned organization of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Antonina Favorskaya, Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov and Artem Kriger have been on trial behind closed doors since October on charges, which they deny, of belonging to an extremist group.

Prosecutors said they created materials for the YouTube channel of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which is banned in Russia as a "foreign agent" and an extremist organization.