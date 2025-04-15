Harvard University risked billions of dollars in federal funding Monday as it rejected a list of sweeping demands that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said are intended to crack down on campus antisemitism.

The call for changes to its governance, hiring practices and admissions procedures expands on a list the elite U.S. university received on April 3, which ordered officials to shut diversity offices and cooperate with immigration authorities for screenings of international students.

Harvard President Alan Garber vowed in a letter to students and faculty to defy the government, insisting that the school would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."