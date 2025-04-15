El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said at the White House on Monday he had no plans to return a man mistakenly deported from the United States, suggesting that doing so would be like smuggling a terrorist into the country.

His remarks came during an Oval Office meeting where multiple officials in President Donald Trump's administration said they were not required to bring back Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia, despite a U.S. Supreme Court order saying they must facilitate the Maryland resident's return.

Abrego Garcia's case has drawn attention as the Trump administration has deported hundreds of people to El Salvador with help from Bukele, whose country is receiving $6 million to house the migrants in a high-security mega-prison.