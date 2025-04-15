Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, a towering figure in the world of U.S.-Asian diplomacy known for his close connections to Japan, has died at the age of 79.

Armitage, who served in the State Department’s No. 2 post in the administration of former U.S. President George W. Bush, died of a pulmonary embolism on Sunday, his consulting firm said in a statement released Monday.

The former diplomat and decorated Vietnam War veteran was well regarded in Tokyo as a leading voice in the promotion of U.S.-Japan relations that continued even after his leaving government service.