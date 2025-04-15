For the first time in 16 years in the Liberal Democratic Party-led government, a prime minister has held talks with the leader of Japan’s largest labor union group — traditionally seen as a vote-gathering machine for opposition parties.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held talks with the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, on Tuesday, triggering speculation behind his motive for the meeting ahead of an Upper House election in July.

The last time such an official meeting took place to discuss labor policies was back in 2009 during the tenure of then-Prime Minister Taro Aso.