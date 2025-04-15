The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan has issued a renewed warning over the dangers of two-wheeled, ride-on toys that lack pedals, following a string of serious and fatal accidents involving young children.

The toys, also known as balance bikes, have no pedals or brakes, making the child’s feet the sole means for movement and stopping. The center warned that the risk of accidents sharply rises when the toys are used on slopes or public roads, where speeds can reach up to 16 kilometers per hour even on a 10-degree slope — comparable to adult bicycles.

The center initially issued a warning in 2014 but made a new call for caution recently as accidents continue to be reported. Between April 2019 and December 2024, there were 101 reported accidents involving balance bikes. Of them, 83 cases involved boys, with most cases occurring at age 3 or 4.