Emperor Naruhito met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The meeting followed the president's attendance in Turkmenistan's national day event Monday at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

In the talks, which lasted about 25 minutes, the emperor told the president about his visit to the previous Osaka Expo in 1970, saying, "World Expos create an opportunity for people to open their eyes to the world," according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Berdimuhamedov said he hopes that more people will be interested in his country and gain a better understanding of it.