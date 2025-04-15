Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on Vietnam to jointly oppose "unilateral bullying” to maintain the stability of global free trade and supply chains, as Beijing aims to strengthen ties in Southeast Asia on the leader’s first overseas trip of the year.

Xi urged the two countries to work together to push for economic globalization that is more open, inclusive and balanced to all, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday. Xinhua cited Xi’s remarks during meetings with Vietnam’s top leadership, including Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"China’s mega-market is always open to Vietnam,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua, adding that he also called on the two countries to steadily advance cooperation in infrastructure construction, to enhance connectivity.