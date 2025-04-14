Pennsylvania police arrested a 38-year-old man who he said broke into the mansion of Gov. Josh Shapiro and set it on fire with homemade incendiary devices.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, said the suspect’s motives weren’t known but he evoked the Passover meal he hosted at the governor’s residence hours before the fire was set early Sunday morning. He and his family were evacuated, and no one was injured.

"If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover seder in that room last night — hear me on this — we celebrated our faith last night proudly,” Shapiro, who at one point choked with emotion, told reporters outside the residence. "No one will deter me or my family or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly.”