Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday that talks with the United States slated for next weekend would remain "indirect" with Omani mediation, and be focused solely on the nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff held a first round of talks on Saturday in Muscat, marking the highest-level Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

They agreed to meet again in seven days.