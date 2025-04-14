Hungary's parliament on Monday is expected to approve constitutional changes further clamping down on rights for LGBTQ+ people and other groups, part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "Easter cleanup" against his domestic opponents.

Since his return to power in 2010, Hungary's nationalist leader has widely restricted the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, the media, courts and academia.

In mid-March, he referred to critics as "stink bugs", vowing that an "Easter cleanup" was coming.