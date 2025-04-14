Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s net approval rating has reached its highest point in 11 months ahead of an election on May 3, as the fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war looms over the vote.

Albanese’s center-left Labor government also maintained its narrow lead over the Liberal-National Coalition opposition at the campaign midpoint, by 52% to 48% on a two-party preferred basis, in the latest Newspoll survey published in The Australian newspaper on Sunday.

Trump has loomed large over the five-week election campaign, with Australian markets seeing similar lurches to those worldwide following the U.S. leader’s reciprocal global tariffs. While Australia was subject to a 10% levy, its biggest trading partner China was eventually hit with 145%. Peter Dutton is now trying to distance himself from Trump despite early praise for the leader.