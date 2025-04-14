Thousands marked the start of Myanmar's water festival on Sunday in the ruins of last month's earthquake, with the country's most raucous holiday muted by the tragedy of the tremor.

The "Thingyan" festival typically celebrates Myanmar's new year with water-splashing rituals symbolizing cleansing and renewal, but the central cities of Mandalay and Sagaing lie devastated from the 7.7-magnitude quake.

Two weeks on from the disaster that killed more than 3,600, hundreds are still living in tent encampments peppered among flattened apartment blocks, razed tea shops and demolished hotels.