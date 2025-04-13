A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 32 people, including two children, and wounded dozens on Sunday, Kyiv said, in the deadliest attack in months.

European leaders expressed indignation at Moscow's attack on Sumy's city center, while Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pointing out it happened on Palm Sunday, said: "Only bastards do this."

U.S. envoy to Kyiv Keith Kellogg said the attack on "civilian targets in Sumy crosses any line of decency."