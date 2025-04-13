U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is emerging as one of the most vocal opponents to President Donald Trump, with the 83-year-old drawing tens of thousands of people to his "fighting oligarchy" rallies around the country.

Supporters packed the Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles on Saturday as guests including politicians, union representatives and musical acts took to the stage before speeches by Sanders and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"There are some 36,000 of you, the largest rally that we have ever had," Sanders told the cheering crowd.