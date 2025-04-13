The Osaka Expo opened its doors Sunday to the first of what organizers hope will be 28.2 million visitors over the next six months.

A day after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed hopes that the expo can bring together a world that he called “divided,” the general public got its first look at the massive Grand Ring, designed to symbolize unity, and the roughly 160 pavilions by participating nations, regions and organizations.

And yes, the expo’s peculiar mascot was there too, with a statue of the multi-eyed Myaku Myaku proving to be a popular photo op for guests as they streamed into the expansive site on Yumeshima island.