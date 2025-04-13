Tokyo police arrested a man in his 50s on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman believed to be his wife at a supermarket in the city of Kiyose in Tokyo.

Police received an emergency call at around 11 a.m. Sunday reporting that a person had been attacked with a knife.

The woman was taken to hospital unconscious and is in a life-threatening condition, according to police.

At the site of the incident, investigators discovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack. The man is suspected of stabbing her in the abdomen and arm.

He reportedly told police that he stabbed his wife for reasons related to financial troubles.

Translated by The Japan Times