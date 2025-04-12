Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that hundreds of Chinese nationals were fighting at the Ukraine front line alongside Russia, after accusing Moscow of dragging Beijing into its invasion.

"As of now, we have information that at least several hundred Chinese nationals are fighting as part of Russia's occupation forces," Zelenskyy told a gathering of military chiefs from allied countries in Brussels.

"This means Russia is clearly trying to prolong the war — even by using Chinese lives," he added.