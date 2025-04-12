U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday in St. Petersburg about the search for a peace deal on Ukraine as Trump told Russia to "get moving."

Putin was shown on state TV greeting Witkoff in St. Petersburg's presidential library at the start of the negotiations, with state news agencies later saying the talks lasted more than four hours.

"The theme of the meeting — aspects of a Ukrainian settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement after the meeting concluded.