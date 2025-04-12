Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel on Friday of sowing divisions in Syria in a bid to "dynamite" the "revolution" that toppled strongman Bashar Assad.

Turkey is a key backer of Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led the rebel coalition that ousted Assad in December.

"Israel is trying to dynamite the Dec. 8 revolution by stirring up ethnic and religious affiliations and turning minorities in Syria against the government," Erdogan told a forum in the southern Mediterranean resort of Antalya.