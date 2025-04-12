U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was hit with another lawsuit on Friday over his executive orders sanctioning prominent law firms, even as five other firms offered costly concessions to avoid the president's crackdowns.

Susman Godfrey filed the lawsuit in Washington to challenge an executive order that it said violated its rights under the U.S. Constitution, becoming the fourth firm targeted by Trump to sue the administration in response.

"If President Trump’s Executive Orders are allowed to stand, future presidents will face no constraint when they seek to retaliate against a different set of perceived foes," the lawsuit said.