The head of the U.S. military base in Greenland, a Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been fired for criticizing Washington's agenda for the Arctic island.

Col. Susannah Meyers, who had served as commander of the Pituffik Space Base since July, was removed after reports she distanced herself and the base from U.S. Vice President JD Vance's criticism of Denmark and its oversight of the territory during his visit two weeks ago.

"Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties," the U.S. Space Force said in a statement late Thursday.