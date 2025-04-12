Support for South Korea’s presidential race front-runner Lee Jae-myung has risen to a three-month high as he extends his lead over conservative candidates, in a sign the opposition Democratic Party (DP) could grab power in nationwide polls on June 3.

The latest Gallup Poll released Friday showed that the left-leaning Lee’s support has risen to 37%, up 3 percentage points from last week’s survey. It was the first poll conducted since former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his martial law gamble and showed that support for Lee’s party rose to 41% while that of the ruling People Power Party slipped to 30%.

The poll was conducted among 1,005 respondents across the country and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Yoon’s dismissal gives liberal candidates a relative advantage in next election, potentially setting the stage for a shift toward more progressive economic and social policies.