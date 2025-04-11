Israel controls more of Gaza than at any point during the war, part of a plan that officials increasingly describe as leading to a full military occupation.

Israel believes this new strategy would improve its chances of definitively uprooting Iranian-backed Hamas. But taking control of the Palestinian enclave for the first time in two decades would be a high-stakes gamble — it would risk increasing the death toll in Gaza, siphoning more reserve soldiers away from an economy stifled by war, and further isolating Israel.

It also raises the odds of protracting a war that has already lasted 18 months and shows no sign of ending soon.