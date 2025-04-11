Nearly 1,000 Israeli retired and reservist fighter pilots called, in an open letter on Thursday, for the government to prioritize freeing remaining hostages held in Gaza, even if that meant halting the war against Hamas.

An Israeli military official said signatories who are on active duty would be dismissed over the letter, which said the war — which Israel resumed last month after a two-month ceasefire — "mainly serves personal and political interests, rather than genuine security needs."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he backed the dismissals because "statements that weaken the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and strengthen our enemies in time of war are unforgivable."