A tourist helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, killing all six on board including three children, New York Mayor Eric Adams said.

The victims, the pilot and five passengers, were believed to include a family from Spain, Adams told a news conference.

The New York Helicopters tour aircraft departed at 2:59 p.m. and later lost control, hitting the water upside down near Lower Manhattan at around 3:15 p.m. and becoming submerged in the river, officials said.

The pilot, another two adults and three children were on board, an official told reporters.

New York City Police divers and FDNY divers helped remove the victims from the water. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to area hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries. The helicopter hit the water inverted, officials said.

Debris floats in the water at the scene where a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday. | bloomberg

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Bell 206. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

A New York City Police spokesperson said that police boats had assisted in the rescue efforts on the Hudson.

News video of the crash site showed several emergency and police boats circling around a patch of river where the helicopter was submerged.

The accident took place in the river off the Tribeca neighborhood. New York police said residents should expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas.