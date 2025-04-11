Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a Japan Post employee on Thursday on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he allegedly mailed a condom containing semen to a post office.

The suspect, Yasuhiro Nakajima, 43, from the city of Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward, reportedly admitted to the allegations, saying, “I sent it to satisfy my sexual urges, but I did not intend to disrupt operations.”

Nakajima is accused of sending an envelope containing a used condom and other items to a post office in Osaka Prefecture in mid-December last year, obstructing its operations. He was identified after the post office reported the case to police and authorities examined DNA testing and handwriting on the envelope, according to broadcaster NTV.

According to police, the envelope was addressed to a female employee working at the targeted branch. Authorities found two envelopes containing condoms at Nakajima’s residence, and have confirmed more than a dozen similar incidents at post offices across the prefecture.

Translated by The Japan Times